Soul Hackers 2 Drops “Aion’s Allies & Mission” Trailer

Supernatural end-of-the-world adventure JRPG Soul Hackers 2 is getting ready to launch on August 26. Ahead of the game’s release, developer Atlus has shared another trailer, this time detailing some further insight into the game’s main mission and how its characters will need to interact with their human allies.

Soul Hackers 2 has been getting a fair bit of trailer love of late, with Atlus serving up introductions to each of the game’s characters as well as taking eager fans on a journey into the game’s combat mechanics. The upcoming game will make use of a turn-based gameplay system for combat encounters, which players will undertake as the game’s “Agents of Aion”. Charged with the not-so-simple task of saving the world from an impending apocalypse, the Agents of Aion will need all the help they can get. Just as well then, that the source of this support is outlined in a bit more detail in the latest trailer. Check it out right here.

As explained, Soul Hackers 2 features two AI beings as protagonists, one of whom will be the player-character Ringo. Tasked with saving the world, Ringo will need to enlist the skills of her human allies, detailed in the new clip as Arrow, Milady and Saizo. We had a look at some of Arrow’s specific skills, as well as a bit of a dive into the character’s backstory in a trailer shared back in March, but in this clip, we’re also treated to a look at the other two human members of the group.

Ringo will have the power to revive each of the human allies showcased in the video, however, there’ll be a strong connection formed between them as she does. It appears that Ringo will need to learn how to deal with the emotional states of her human companions, as their vibes will seemingly have an effect on her in-game. Diving into their souls will apparently provide Ringo with the means to improve her companions’ emotions, which will have a mysterious knock-on effect when it comes to saving humanity and preventing the apocalypse. It’s all pretty deep stuff, but it’s fair to say that Atlus is turning up the heat on the game’s pre-release hype yet again.

The action takes place amidst the backdrop of a gorgeously garish cyberpunk Japan and looks like the kind of game fans of the original Soul Hackers will love. Whether or not we’ll get any further trailers ahead of the game’s launch on August 26, we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, the game is currently available to pre-order, with all three digital versions throwing in a freebie or two for those opting to pre-purchase.

Soul Hackers 2 is scheduled to launch on August 26. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Windows Store and on Steam.

Source