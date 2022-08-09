Fortnite is Getting Ready for Fortnitemares With a Callout

Photo Source: Epic Games

It’s August, so you know what that means: it’s basically Halloween! At the very least, it’s time to start gearing up for Halloween anyway. Epic Games seems to agree because they recently posted a callout for Fortnitemares 2022. The image they used in the announcement is bringing us that creepy fun vibe we can only hope for.

For some background, Fortnite is an online video game with three distinct game modes to choose from: Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite: Save the World, and Fortnite Creative. Fortnite Battle Royale is the most successful and self-explanatory, but Fortnite: Save the World is a collaborative survival game. Fortnite Creative is a sandbox game created by Epic Games. Players can take an item from Fortnite Battle Royale and create their own island around it. From there, you can create your own arenas for battles, host races, and create platforming challenges for other players to visit.

Fortnitemares is a yearly Halloween season event for all of Fortnite. In Battle Royal, creepy new skins are the prizes to challenges, and in Save the World, the storyline will have a decidedly spooky theme. But for Fortnite Creative, players get to create whatever they want for their personal islands. The challenge is to be innovative though, with Epic Games prompting creators to try new things or put their spin on well-loved themes.

In the most recent callout, Epic Games spells out just how much you could do for the spooky season. Players can create challenging, and potentially terrifying, puzzles to invite players to. They can also solve spooky puzzles or try to survive scary new environments. They suggest using natural covers, like trees and mountains, over structures to build. For creative spins on the challenges, they suggest falling victim to zombies or getting lost in a corn maze during a storm. They also want to see players utilize the new tools at their disposal. They even suggest a few: use Prop Manipulator for haunted houses or use the Level Instance device for creating creepy caves.

However, they emphasize that Fortnitemares is more about enjoying the festivities than intense combat, so they also offer up more chill ideas. Players can throw themed parties on their islands if they want, like a zombie dance party. This idea of a spooky fun party may be what the team is referencing in the callout image as well. There are also classics like the Haunted House and the Corn Maze, but the team encourages creators to really push the boundaries. Give them your special spin.

For all of the creative Fortnite players interested in contributing to the spooktacular event, head over to the Epic Games website for more details on the guidelines. It’s so exciting to think about all of the new Halloween-themed skins and items that will be introduced during the event.

