Fall Guys Has Sonic And Doom-Themed Events This Month

Free-to-play chaos royale game Fall Guys is giving its players some new crossover content this August. The game is no stranger to collaborations, having recently seen costumes and other items from the Assassin’s Creed franchise making their way into the Blunderdome. This month, players will see the addition of new costumes, a new game mode and a host of other items based on two of gaming’s most iconic series.

First up, Fall Guys will be teaming up with Sonic The Hedgehog once more, having originally collaborated back in 2020. This time, the Sonic-themed event will be taking place from August 11 until August 15, to coincide with the iconic hedgehog’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. Players will be delighted to get their hands on the new Sonic items, which include five new costumes that’ll be making their way into the in-game store. These will be the Sonic outfit that made its first appearance during the 2020 crossover, plus a Tails costume, a Dr. Eggman costume and a new Super Sonic costume.

A special emote that replicates Sonic’s signature foot tapping will also be listed in the store. New looks aren’t all that are on the table for Fall Guys players during the Sonic event though. A new “Bean Hill Zone” game mode will also be getting added to the game in a nod to the original Sonic The Hedgehog‘s Green Hill Zone. By collecting rings on this zone, players will be able to rack up points in order to bag themselves more Sonic-themed items, such as a new nameplate, Sonic Sneakers and additional in-game Kudos.

It’s also been reported that later in August, Fall Guys will have a collaborative crossover event themed around Doom. This will apparently get underway not long after the end of the Sonic event, beginning on August 18 and running until August 22. According to Fall Guys source FGPancake, as spotted in exputer, “The Doom Slayer Returns!” event will be making its way to the game in a few weeks.

#FallGuys x #DOOM – 'The Doom Slayer Returns!

Get ready for action a's these eternally-cool costumes blast their way into the store!

– Available: 18th – 22nd August pic.twitter.com/tPFmdp0W4E — 🪐 Pancake – Fall Guys Leaks + Info 🛰️ (@FGPancake) August 9, 2022

Screenshots of the in-game shop for the Doom event reveal four new costumes, described as the “Doom Slayer Set,” “Cyberdemon,” “Doom Slayer,” and “Cacodemon.” As for additional content and items, we’ll just have to wait and see, but it sounds as though there’s going to be plenty for fans of both the Sonic and Doom franchises to enjoy during their knockout battles in Fall Guys.

The game is enjoying a great deal of success since it relaunched as a free-to-play model back in mid-June. Most recently, developers Mediatonic revealed that in the following two weeks the game had seen its player count rise to an incredible 50 million players. By continuing to add crossover content in this way, it’s sure to keep seeing positive feedback from the game’s very healthy community, that’s for sure.

