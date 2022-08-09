Super Punch-Out Had A Two-Player Mode?

At the title, hold Y+R, then press A or START. Following screen will appear instead or regular menus. Here you can select any character to fight a free single match. See, even fighters from SPECIAL CIRCUIT are available here. -> pic.twitter.com/Hh7AtPdTcK — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

For one reason or another, a lot of the old-school games in the world don’t get enough credit for being as creatively brilliant with their coding/programming skills than the modern titles. Even though the early generations of console and handheld gaming systems had a lot less to work with, and had to be rather clever in order to get everything into the game that they wanted, and then some. You might know of some of these tricks like the controller slot switch in the original Metal Gear Solid. Or the legendary “up up down down” cheat code that many used to get a lot of bonuses. But did you know that Super Punch-Out had a multiplayer mode?

If you didn’t, don’t worry, you weren’t alone. In fact, no one but the developers knew it for 28 years! Then, on Twitter, the truth was revealed. In fact, three different truths about Super Punch-Out were revealed via some really clever use of programming to make sure that no one found these hidden things for decades.

For example, one of the things that they found was that you could have a free fight with any character in the game without going through the rest of the roster. You just had to press Y+R with the controller…as long as it was plugged into the Player 2 slot, and THEN press the Start button on the player 1 controller! Not something you’d think about doing, right?

Another cheat that was found by this crew was the ability to go and play not as the main character, but as the other characters in the game, complete with using their special moves! One can only imagine why they didn’t want to include this one. As that would’ve been a lot of fun for gamers.

And then, there is the multiplayer mode. If you want to get into it, you need to do a Free Match, have player 1 pick one of the characters to play as, then when the info screen comes up for you, have Player Two hold down B+Y while having Player One hold down the Start Button on their controller. If you do it right, you can control the second character in the free match, and thus, have multiplayer in the game.

As you can see, these were REALLY buried, and had to have some very precise buttons pressed in order to come out on top. The best part about this being found though is that you can enact these cheats right now as the game is on the Nintendo Switch Online service, and so you can play this game with friends or see what it’s like to be one of the other boxers in the title.

Source: Twitter