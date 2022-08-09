GTA 6 Will Set New “Benchmarks” for Entertainment – Take-Two

As part of its latest quarterly financial results, Take-Two has said that GTA 6 will set “creative benchmarks” for entertainment. The comment came from Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick as he was talking to shareholders about what lies ahead for the publisher. Check out the full statement below.

“With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases” Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two

Naturally, as the next Grand Theft Auto title, fans expect nothing less than the best from Rockstar Games with GTA 6. Especially since fans have been waiting nearly a decade for a new entry in the franchise at this point. That’s a longer period of time without a new Grand Theft Auto game than it took Rockstar to release Grand Theft Auto III (2001), Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002), Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004), Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005), Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006), Grand Theft Auto IV (2008), two GTA IV expansions (2009), and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009).

The last decade has had just one GTA release, which has been re-released and re-released. If Rockstar’s aim has been to build anticipation and expectations, then they’ve perhaps overdone it a touch.

Despite Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick talking up the next Grand Theft Auto title to shareholders, the game still hasn’t been officially unveiled by Rockstar. The only information that Rockstar has provided about the game is that it is in development. The company hasn’t even revealed a title, so GTA 6 may not be the correct title at all.

Rockstar confirmed that the game is in development in a tweet earlier this year that stated, “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

There have been rumors that Rockstar would be ready to officially reveal GTA 6 before the end of this year. However, as with all Grand Theft Auto rumors, it’s best to take anything related to the next game with a pinch of salt. Following a reveal, there are suggestions that the game could be released anywhere from 2023 to 2025. Until then, statements like the above one from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will likely remain the best tidbits that anyone has to go off.

