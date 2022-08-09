Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Coming To Theaters In Late 2024

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

As many have noted (including us here on this website), the history of video game movie and TV adaptations has been…questionable at best, inconsistent at worst. Because while it’s true that there have been good adaptations over the years, like the first Tomb Raider movie and the Resident Evil saga, quality and quantity aren’t the same things. And sometimes (as proven by Resident Evil), the industry is more worried about just getting the movies or TV shows out than making sure they truly honor the franchise they represent. The good news is that the Sonic movies have broken that mold in the best of ways, so much so that many are already pumped for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

And we have good news on that front, because as revealed in the tweet above, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is going to be coming to theaters in late December of 2024. Sure, that means that it’s over two years away, but it further reaffirms the commitment to the films, as well as how much faith they have that it’ll do well in the Christmas movie season.

This is a big departure from the previous two movies in terms of release date as they both released in February of their respective years and did very well both times. So it might be a bit of a shock to see them move it 10 months further down the line. This might be because unlike before, this movie isn’t their only priority. Because as you might recall, after the success of Idris Elba’s take on Knuckles the Echidna, the red bomber is going to be getting his own series on Paramount+.

We also don’t know the status of a certain character from the first two movies because Jim Carrey has said he’s retiring and that might me Dr. Robotnik won’t be in the third movie if that holds.

That puts a lot of things in jeopardy because he’s widely considered one of the best parts of the franchise because of how “all in” he went with the legendary video game villain.

The other problem here is that the end credits sequence to the second movie revealed that Shadow the Hedgehog is coming at last, and his storyline in the video games (and other media) is intrinsically tied to the Robotnik family, and the Eggman has used that to his advantage in the past.

Granted, they could just focus this on Shadow vs. Sonic, but we don’t know. Especially since the movies are known for their human characters as much as the video game characters.

Either way though, the fans of the movies will be excited for the third film’s release date announcement, and hopefully we’ll get more information as we get closer to 2024.

