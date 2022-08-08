F1 Manager 2022 is the first in a new series of Formula 1 titles. Unlike the traditional Formula 1 racing games, F1 Manager 2022 is going to be about winning races off the track rather than on it. Like the Football Manager series that is undoubtedly the inspiration for F1 Manager, the game will be all about how players manage their staff, drivers, car development, and the other intricacies of running a successful team at the world’s highest level of motorsport. Simply put, while F1 2022 is for gamers who want to throw a Ferrari or Mercedes Formula 1 car around Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, F1 Manager 2022 is for players who want to get the team to the circuit and hand the car off to their star driver for the race weekend. As such a different game from the Formula 1 racing games most fans are familiar with, there are a lot of questions surrounding F1 Manager 2022. Questions like, will F1 Manager 2022 have multiplayer?

Will F1 Manager 2022 have multiplayer?

No, there is no multiplayer in F1 Manager 2022. Like other simulator management titles, F1 Manager 2022 is designed purely as a single-player experience.

For all of the latest info on F1 Manager 2022 in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.