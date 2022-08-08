Marvel’s Midnight Suns Has Been Delayed Again

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed for a second time. That’s according to Take-Two’s latest quarterly earnings report that was released today. In the report, Take-Two listed its slate of upcoming games with release dates where available. Although Midnight Suns had a previously announced release date of October 7, 2022, Take-Two listed the game as arriving before the end of its 2023 fiscal year. Check out the product line-up from Take-Two’s financial report below.

As the line-up above shows, other games with confirmed release dates, like Rollerdrome and NBA 2K23, have the correct dates listed. Take-Two confirmed on its earnings call that Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ date omission wasn’t a simple error. The company said that the game would now be released before the end of March 2023. The company stated that the delay was necessary to ensure that developer Firaxis Games delivers the best possible game. Although the current-gen versions of the game are confirmed for that release window, Take-Two said that the last-gen and Nintendo Switch versions of the game would be launched at a later date, without narrowing down when that would be.

The further delay for the last-gen versions of the game, as seen above with the “TBA” tag, is the first time Take-Two has acknowledged that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game won’t be released alongside the more powerful current-gen counterparts.

The latest delay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns comes just weeks after the October 7 launch date was officially announced. The October date (for current and last-gen consoles) was announced during June’s Summer Games Fest. It’s quite the u-turn to delay the game just two months later and for the last-gen versions of the game to now be without a release window. Although perhaps it’s not that much of a surprise to those who have been following the game closely since it was first announced.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was first revealed in late August 2021, with a release date of March 2022. Just over two months later, the Midnight Suns was delayed to the second half of 2022. Perhaps the third time will be the charm when Take-Two announces the next release date for the game.

Firaxis Games is the developer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the renowned studio behind the XCOM and Civilization franchises. Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been described as an XCOM game set in the Marvel universe. Marvel and XCOM fans should be in for a treat whenever Marvel’s Midnight Suns does finally release.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC by the end of March 2023. The release window for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will be announced at a later date.

Source