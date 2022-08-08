Could A Diablo Immortal Expansion Be Hiding In Cain’s Workshop?

Diablo Immortal has taken much of the world by storm since its launch back in June. Despite only being a couple of months old at this point, some players are already turning their thoughts to the post-launch roadmap of the popular free-to-play MMORPG.

One of the game’s main characters is the mysterious Deckard Cain, the last living human, arcane scholar and stalwart of the Diablo franchise. Known for helping the player on their danger-filled journeys throughout the world of Sanctuary, his role in Diablo Immortal is no exception. Now, however, some eagle-eyed players think that the erudite mage could hold the key to the game’s potential future direction. He’s definitely holding the key to something, as it’s been discovered that there’s a secret room at the back of Cain’s mystical workshop.

Although the room is locked, one super stealthy Reddit user appears to have found a way inside the secret hideaway, which has given rise to a wealth of speculation about its use in a potential expansion. The room itself, which is located at the rear and to the east in Deckard Cain’s workshop, looks like some kind of mysterious library with some pretty interesting furniture choices. At the rear of the room stands what appears to be an altar, although the discussion on Reddit suggests that it could be a crafting table of some sort. At the front of the table is a lectern with an equally mysterious-looking grimoire sitting on top, which another user joked could be a cannibalistic cookbook of sorts. Crafting is what seems to be driving the thought-process behind a potential future expansion, as it may be a mechanic that makes its way into the game next.

Whether or not the secret, the locked room does contain clues to a future expansion for Diablo Immortal, we’ll just have to wait and see. In any case, the game is making great strides in commercial terms, with Blizzard having raked in a whopping $100 million minimum thanks to global player spending levels across the game’s controversial item shop. Add into this the highly impressive player count of more than 30 million people so far and it is clear that Blizzard is definitely onto a good thing as far as the mobile and PC MMORPG’s success rate goes.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news of the game’s first expansion, but it’s still pretty early days for Diablo Immortal, no matter how much conversation and success it may be generating already. Elsewhere in the Diablo universe, early playtest feedback on the upcoming Diablo 4 friends and family alpha has been reportedly very positive so far. With that game set to come out in 2023, we’ve still a little bit of time to wait until the next chapter in the Diablo story comes to the fore.

