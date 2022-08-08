Players are Experiencing Some “Sticky Balls” in Nintendo Switch Sports

I know what you are thinking…and it is precisely what you are thinking. Nintendo Switch is known for many things but is it also known for having some pretty cool sports games like its brother console Wii U. Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the new popular switch games that people are playing lately, which brings back childhood memories of the old sports games many of us know and love. Having bowling balls sticking will not be helping you get a strike.

Players of Nintendo Switch Sports players have been reporting these issues, issues of their balls sticking and not flowing as they should. Some players went as far as even starting the hashtag #FreeTheBalls in replies to a player of Nintendo Switch Sports, @MCwreckshin on Twitter tweeted to Nintendo directly about the issue. During the recent summer update that took place a couple of weeks ago, this issue arose and has been happening since. MCwreckshin even shared some footage of all the times it’s happened to them. Take a look at the tweet here:

I’ve really been enjoying bowling on Nintendo Switch Sports but ever since the summer update came out there has been a “sticky ball” glitch. I hope Nintendo fixes this soon, I just want to be able to release my balls. 🎳 #FreeTheBalls https://t.co/Vwm8CJ74Ga — Sweeney Toad (@MCwreckshin) August 5, 2022

Watching the video, you can see that nearly every time the player goes to bowl the bowling ball, it remains stubbornly stuck to the avatar’s hand. But after a few minutes, if you are lucky, you can manage to bowl it. Then other times, it falls straight to the hardwood floor and disappoints the players. Bowling with a ball that doesn’t want to be bowled doesn’t sound like much fun, does it?

MCwreckshin isn’t the only player that has reported this type of issue either. Over on Reddit, the same person under a different username of sweeneytoadmusic has created a thread in the Nintendo Switch Sports subreddit and others are replying and reporting the same or even similar issues with the game.

Another user, scowley75, mentioned that the bowling ball seems to stick when trying to throw anything with a curve. Although, a different user, BoomerTheStar47 2 seems to have found a glitch that only happens when playing bowling online. So maybe it is just an online issue? That’s what sweeneytoadmusic thought too. The user since tested this theory offline, and while they apparently encounter fewer issues, they still came across the same “sticky ball” problem.

Although there was a strange twist when it came to another user, who was having the complete opposite problem, the ball doesn’t want to stick at all but instead wants to fly out of the player’s hand before they get a chance to even move or plan their bowl.

Nintendo hasn’t replied or given any updates on the issue but we hope they will address it soon enough, so definitely try to keep an eye out if you plan to play this game soon, especially with a group. Sticky balls aren’t all that fun when it comes to trying to win.

