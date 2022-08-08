The Last Of Us Part 1 Footage Leaks Online Again

It really seems like the internet is working hard to share content from the highly-anticipated The Last of Us Part 1. The game, which is a remade for PS5 version of The Last of Us, hasn’t had much luck when it comes to keeping things under wraps for fans. A series of leaks have beset Naughty Dog’s remake, the latest of which has hit the internet over the past weekend.

As spotted originally in VGC yesterday, the game has had one of its most notable and emotionally gripping cutscenes aired on image hosting site Imgur. While we won’t share the footage here, the clip shows a pivotal moment in the game that gamers may or may not wish to be reminded of. The Last of Us Part 1 is being rebuilt in its entirety for the PlayStation 5, meaning that the latest footage will also give those who can’t wait to watch it a glimpse of the remake’s new visuals, effects, and lighting.

Just last month, the developers at Naughty Dog shared a 10-minute deep dive video into The Last of Us Part 1‘s gameplay and additional features for the PS5. The developers also confirmed in a post on the PlayStation blog that the game will render native 4K at a targeted 30 FPS or dynamic 4K at a targeted 60 FPS. You can check out the official gameplay deep-dive footage right here to learn more about how the team set about rebuilding the 2013 classic from the ground up.

The official look at the newly-overhauled adventure also consists of interviews with Neil Druckmann, Matthew Galland, and Shaun Escayg, Game Directors from the original The Last of Us game. It was accompanied by a tweet from Naughty Dog vice president Arne Meyer, who expressed his disappointment and distaste for the ongoing leak culture that seems to be plaguing the remake so far.

Leaks really suck. Esp when we're right on the cusp of an asset drop. It's disheartening and frustrating to teams who have put their hearts making awesome things for our fans.



That being said, here's a deep dive into what's new for The Last of Us Part I, incl some gameplay https://t.co/BxTnroMeWe — arne (@arnemeyer) July 22, 2022

It’s clear that the team at Naughty Dog has been working hard to rebuild the much-loved survival adventure to ensure the best possible experience for the fans. While it’s always fun to speculate on insider information and discuss what could be coming up in new games and even remakes, sharing leaked footage is always a questionable practice and often just serves to spoil the hard work and commitment that game developers put into creating games. Let’s hope that it’s smoother sailing for the rest of the pre-release period for The Last of Us Part 1, as continued leaks must certainly be getting tiresome and frustrating for Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part 1 is due to be released on September 2 and will be available on PlayStation 5.

Source