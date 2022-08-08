Steam Will Soon Fully Support the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

In it’s seemingly never-ending quest to make Steam the unofficial central hub of gaming, Valve is currently working on implementing full support for the Nintendo Switch’s iconic Joy-Con controllers.

While Joy-Con have been supported on PC ever since the Nintendo Switch initially launched back in early 2017, it’s usability is currently more on the crude side. This explains why Valve is now stepping in to provide proper, full support.

Steam users who have access to beta test features can already make use of Valve’s work so far. Steam support for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers currently ranges from the use of a single Joy-Con, to the dual-link functionality that allows both the left and right units to function as one unified controller.

The various Classic Controllers that have been released by Nintendo for its Nintendo Switch Online service can also be utilized in Steam and their functionality has also been improved in this same Steam Beta update.

In its Q1 financial report for FY2023, Nintendo recently revealed that the Switch as topped 111 million units sold worldwide.

Seeing that two Joy-Con are sold with every Switch console, that means, barring the sales of standalone Joy-Con, there are over 222 million Joy-Con controllers out in the wild; a fairly large number that is, again, quite modest compared to what the actual count realistically is. But, there’s no hard numbers to track the number of individual Joy-Con that have been sold thus far.

If you don’t happen to be one of the 100+ million Switch owners, but still want to try out the Steam Joy-Con support for yourself, you can still do just so by buying a pack of standalone controllers.

However, the only caveat you’d need to buy a Joy-Con Charging Grip accessory either made by Nintendo or a third-party manufacturer in order to charge the controllers. Unlike the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (which also has native Steam support), Joy-Con do not feature any traditional USB port for charging. Instead, they charge via the same side rails that connect them to a Switch console and the various Grip attachments. That said, they still sync to any Bluetooth-compatible device with ease; this includes not just PCS, but even mobile devices.

The only downside (at least, for now) that comes with this support of the Joy-Con on Steam is that there’s no mention of support for the gyro functionality. Should it be properly implemented in the future, it will be awesome in first-person titles.

Be sure to keep in mind that Joy-Con do not feature analog triggers, like most other modern controllers do. So, for racing titles in particular, this could be a bit of a drag (no pun intended).

[Source: Nintendo Everything]