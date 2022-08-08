Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Game Overview

A new game overview trailer has been released for the upcoming game Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, based on the anime series of the same name.

The game appears to be an open world adventure game where players delve into the titular “Abyss” in search of artifacts, much like in the anime. However the enigmatic Abyss is full of deadly monsters, plants, and most notably a curse laid on those who try to leave. Individuals leaving the Abyss experience pain, sickness, and bodily injury as they ascend. Those who go deeper than the fifth layer can never return due to the strength of the curse.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness features two main modes of play. The “HELLO ABYSS” mode is a narrative mode that retells the story of the anime series. Meanwhile “DEEP IN ABYSS” is a completely original story with a customizable main character.

You can check out the new gameplay overview trailer here.

The new trailer gives us a first look at the basics of exploration, including how players can level up and the game’s objective. Players will enter the depths to retrieve relics to sell on the surface, but with limited durability and the risk of injury, it’s better to be smart than brave.

Combat is the second topic covered and there’s four main categories of weapons. Pickaxes and Hatchets are your melee options, while guns and bows can be used at a range. But not every enemy can be tackled at your current level and discretion is the better part of valor.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is expected to release on September 2, on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation.

