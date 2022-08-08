Hogwarts Legacy Concept Art Exposes Underwater Cave

Eagle-eyed Reddit users have spotted what appears to be an underwater cave built into the side of Hogwarts in concept art for the upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

Reddit user BNS_Victory posted concept art from the game and in addition to spotting the underwater cave in the concept art; they explained their reasoning for thinking it will exist in-game as well. Rather than preproduction concept art, BNS_Victory maintains that it’s actually in-game footage run through a filter to appear as if it were painted.

Why would Warner Bros. go through all the trouble of making “concept art” after the fact? Speculatively it’s for promotional reasons, but the logic of BNS_Victory is sound. The rooftops of Hogwarts are inconsistently textured, leading the Reddit user to suspect that the concept art is in fact in-game footage. If it is in fact in-game footage, that means the cave they spotted should exist in-game as well.

Popular theories for the cave include a secret entrance to the dungeons, or maybe a side exit to and from the Slytherin Common Room. Regardless of its actual function, its existence alone proves that fans can expect an expansive map with secrets to find when Hogwarts Legacy releases.

In recent days there’s been a bombardment of news surrounding the game, Warner Bros. have released a new cutscene. Not to mention we may finally be getting an official release date sometime this year!

When Hogwarts Legacy does launch, it will be available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

