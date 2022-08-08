Call Of Duty Next Will Reveal Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Details In September

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the highly anticipated next entry in the juggernaut first-person shooter franchise. It was revealed earlier this year, and rumors have pointed towards the eventual reveal of the new iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone too. Now, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that information about both games will be revealed during a Call of Duty Next showcase that is set to take place on September 15.

An official blog post details what fans can expect to see from Infinity Ward during the event.

“Presented by Infinity Ward, and featuring robust information drops detailing innovations, live gameplay, and a whole lot more, expect to learn the following: What the imminent future of Call of Duty will look like, including many more details regarding Modern Warfare II, information on the next Call of Duty®: Warzone™, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora).”

The post also mentions that cans can expect to see a full reveal of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, as well as “[[REDACTED]] information and surprises!” At the moment it’s hard to say what that last part could mean, but we could guess that it is a hint at the inclusion of fan-favorite game modes like the cooperative-focused Special Ops.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was confirmed to be in development earlier this year and while we have not seen any gameplay yet, we do know a few concrete details. Both Modern Warfare 2 and the new iteration of Warzone are being designed together from the ground up by the team at Infinity Ward. The new Warzone will feature a new map as well as a new sandbox mode. We also know that both games are being powered by a new engine and that they are both planned to be released this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source