SNK Announces New Fatal Fury Game

During EVO 2022, one of the biggest fighting games events, SNK took the stage to announce something no one saw coming. Fatal Fury is back, over 20 years after its latest installment.

In a 32-second video, SNK reveals that a new Fatal Fury / Garou game has been green-lit. And that’s pretty much all we know. The video only showcases a few images from a city at night, with some hooded figures lurking in the shadows. The video reads that “the city of legend still breathes” and that “hungry wolves [are] back on the prowl.”

It then shows one popular character from the Fatal Fury series: Rock Howard. He first appeared in Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory but made his proper playable debut in Garou: Mark of the Wolves. This game came out in 1999 and was the last entry in the Fatal Fury series to date.

The video also reveals another interesting piece of information: Aki Senno, aka Tonko, is working on this new Fatal Fury / Garou game. This illustrator has been working on and off with SNK on Fatal Fury games. She notably worked on several entries in the King of Fighters and Metal Slug series, as well as Garou: Mark of the Wolves. She is now back to continue illustrating Rock’s adventures, even though we don’t know more about her implication in the project at this time.

As the video only shows glimpses of still images, this new Fatal Fury game won’t be likely to come out anytime soon. SNK didn’t announce any release date. All we know is that the game has been green-lit, meaning it was approved for development. If the game is now in the works, it may take years before we see the final product. In the meantime, you can play Rock Howard in The King of Fighters XV, as he is a DLC character from the Garou Team.

