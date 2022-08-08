Bandai Namco Teases New Tekken Game

Fans of fighting games all have their eyes turned to EVO 2022, one of the biggest fighting games events. After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, Bandai Namco took the stage to share a trailer for the next Tekken 7 update. But despite being the principal announcement of this trailer, this free update isn’t the biggest news of the day. At the end of the trailer, we can see a glimpse of a modern version of Kazuya, with the mention “Get Ready.” Would that be a tease for a new Tekken game?

The end of the trailer shows an iconic scene from the first Tekken game, released in 1994. When he was five years old, Kazuya Mishima discovered his father killed his mother. He tried to confront him, but his father won the battle and threw the boy off a cliff. Kazuya survived, and years later managed to defeat his father. After the battle, Kazuya picks up his father’s broken body to throw him off the same cliff, with a satisfying grin on his face as he finally got his revenge.

That was back in 1994 and marked generations of players. Today, after the reveal of the new Tekken 7 updates, Bandai Namco shared that very same cutscene. You can skip the video above to 1:40 to see it. At the end of the cutscene, as Kazuya smiles after dropping his father’s body off the cliff, his face changes from its original PlayStation graphics to a more modern-looking version. His left eye shines with a red light, and a voiceover warns players to “get ready.”

This new version of Kazuya means one thing: a new Tekken game is on the way. This could very well be Tekken 8, as the last entry in the series dates back to 2015. Eight years separate Tekken 6 from Tekken 7, and the latter came out seven years ago. Bandai Namco didn’t yet confirm the development of Tekken 8, but this game is more than likely to be announced soon.

