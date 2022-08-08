Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Marina Bay Map And Beta Details

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter juggernaut of a franchise, and the latest entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, might just be one of the most anticipated entries to date. Developer Infinity Ward has now revealed when players can expect to get their hands on the multiplayer beta for the latest Call of Duty, ahead of its launch in October. The developer also revealed a new map that will be included in the beta, and it takes place at the Marina Bay Formula 1 track in Singapore.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will run from September 16 (10 AM PT) to September 17 for players who pre-order the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. This will be followed by an open beta on PlayStation platforms which runs from September 18 to 20.

The multiplayer beta has multiple phases that will be rolled out over time. The second part will be an open beta that runs from September 22 to 23. This will be available to all PlayStation players, as well as Xbox and PC players who have pre-ordered the game. Finally, the open beta will become available to gamers across all supported platforms between September 24 and September 26.

It’s important to note that PlayStation Plus will not be required to take part in the beta on PlayStation platforms, but Xbox Live Gold will be required if you want to check it out on an Xbox platform.

Infinity Ward claims that the beta will include a “robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects that will be more thoroughly revealed at Call of Duty: Next.”

The Marina Bay Grand Prix map that will be included in the beta has a new flythrough trailer that can be viewed below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

