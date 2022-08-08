Guilty Gear Strive Reveals Bridget Alongside Season 2

Guilty Gear Strive is a popular and critically praised fighting game thanks to its strategic combat and beautiful animation style. Developer Arc System Works has become well-known for crafting great 2D fighting games over the last few years, and it isn’t done working on Guilty Gear Strive just yet. The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) took place over the weekend that just passed, and Arc System Works took the opportunity to announce a second season of DLC characters for its 2D fighter, including Bridget who is available today.

Season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive will include four characters, but only the identity of the first one has been revealed so far. Bridget is the first character of the new season and she launches in the game today for all players. Bridget has not been seen in the Guilty Gear franchise since Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R back in 2008. She wields a large yo-yo weapon in battles, as well as a giant teddy bear plush that can also get involved in specific attacks. The developer describes the new character as someone who is “easy to pick up,” with great movement capabilities and long-ranged attacks.

The second season will also feature multiple new stages and other unconfirmed additions to the game. Players can purchase a season pass to receive all the content for $25, which will immediately grant them access to Bridget, as well as a new color pack and new stages.

Guilty Gear Strive has already received DLC characters since its release last year. Previous DLC characters included Testament, Jack-O, Happy Chaos, Goldlewis Dickinson, and Baiken.

The developers also announced that the game has passed over one million copies sold since release. This makes Strive the first game in the franchise to reach this milestone.

Guilty Gear Strive is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source