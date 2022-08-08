Street Fighter 6 Adds Tasty Steve And James Chen To Its Commentary Lineup

Street Fighter 6 has been on a roll of exciting announcements that have fans eagerly anticipating the latest release in the long-running fighting game series. The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) took place over the weekend, and it presented a perfect chance for various fighting game developers to make exciting announcements. Capcom took this opportunity to reveal that well-known fighting game commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen will be included in Street Fighter 6’s in-game commentary roster when it releases next year.

The news came alongside a new trailer that demonstrates how both commentators sound during a match. Capcom described the new reveal as follows: “Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6! Tasty Steve is a Play-by-Play Commentator and brings his trademark hype and charisma to the match. James Chen is our first Color Commentator and will provide analysis to complement the action. Select these two legends for your matches when Street Fighter 6 arrives in 2023.”

Steve and Chen are the latest English commentators to be added to the game. The game features commentators in both English and Japanese languages. Capcom had previously revealed that Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez is in the game, as well as Japanese commentator Aru. For players who are worried about not having commentary in their chosen language, Street Fighter 6 will feature subtitles for 13 languages to assist with this.

This was not the only news to come from EVO over the weekend. Capcom also revealed that Kimberly and Juri will be included in the roster of playable characters when the game launches. Kimberly is a new character that utilizes fast-paced moves and ninja-like attacks to get the jump on her opponent. Juri is a returning character from past Street Fighter games and Capcom claims she will have a mix of familiar and new moves.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source