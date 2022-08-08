Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Come To Current Gen Consoles With Rollback Netcode

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been a dream fighting game for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise and fighting game players who enjoy three-versus-three combat. The game has not released any new characters as it has completed its DLC roadmap, but that has not stopped publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Arc System Works from surprising fans with something new. Dragon Ball FighterZ will now be coming to current-gen consoles at an unspecified time, and it will receive rollback netcode on the PC and current-gen versions.

The news comes from the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) which took place over the weekend. The full announcement was also made online.

“We are pleased to announce the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ with the rollback netcode system implemented. As a result of our continuous testing to include the rollback system, it has been confirmed that the implementation can be applied to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and we have officially been working on its production. The PlayStation 4 version will be compatible with the upgrade program while the Xbox One version will be compatible with Smart Delivery. We also expect the PC version to be updated so that users can choose either delay or the rollback netcode system. (*The recommended specs for the rollback system are expected to be higher than the current ones.) It will take some time until the system is implemented, but we sincerely hope you will enjoy it as soon as possible. More information will be released at a later date. Please wait for further details Appreciate your continued support of Dragon Ball FighterZ.”

Rollback netcode is a system that can help fighting games handle online latency and therefore improve the online experience of matches. In theory, it should make matches feel instant and responsive, regardless of your opponent’s connection strength. For games that have already implemented rollback netcode so far, this generally seems to be true.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Console payers who wish to play the game with rollback netcode enabled when the update is released will need to ensure they upgrade to or buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S copy of the game.

