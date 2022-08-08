Street Fighter 6 Reveals Kimberly And Juri

Street Fighter 6 has had a positive buzz around it since its blowout reveals earlier this summer. Now, Capcom has revealed two more fighters that will be in the roster when the game launches next year. Kimberly and Juri are now confirmed to be in the game and a new trailer featuring gameplay for both characters can be viewed below.

The news comes courtesy of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament that occurred over the weekend. The event saw plenty of exciting fighting game tournaments across various games take place, and it was also home to new and exciting announcements from many fighting game developers. Not wanting to be left out of the fun, Capcom decided to show fans a new glimpse of Street Fighter 6.

The official YouTube description of the new trailer reads: “Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join the Street Fighter 6 roster! Kimberly utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player. Juri returns as wicked as ever, riding in with a familiar yet altered moveset for fans and newcomers alike. Play Kimberly and Juri when Street Fighter 6 hits the streets in 2023.”

When it comes to gameplay, Kimberly utilizes quick attacks and appears to have a lot of movement speed to get across the screen quickly. Her combos involve air-based attacks and it feels like she was inspired by another beloved Street Fighter character, Guy. As a brand new character, it will be fascinating to see what pro players will make of her moveset. On the other hand, Juri is a returning favorite, so it will be interesting to see what aspects of her moveset have changed since her prior iterations. She is also seen fighting on a new stage that appears to be set in China.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source