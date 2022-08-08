The Penguin Spinoff To Start Filming Early Next Year

The Batman was meant to be a very unique version of Batman told from the perspective of legendary director Matt Reeves. The result was definitely one that had many people talking, but whether you liked it or didn’t, one thing most agreed on was that the supporting cast was very special. It had everyone from Riddler, Catwoman, Carmine Falcone, and of course, Colin Farrell’s version of The Penguin. A character that had such facial work done that many didn’t even recognize Farrell at first!

Anyway, when Reeves was given the keys to the Bat-Kingdom, he had many ideas that he wanted to do, not the least of which was tell many, MANY stories within it. One of them was focused on the GCPD, but that eventually folded. However, the one he wanted to tell with The Penguin is not only still going forward (and apparently will start filming early next year), but it apparently survived the axe that Warner Bros Discovery has been dropping left in right despite their promise of a “10 year plan” for the DCEU as a whole.

The series that will be happening on HBO Max (or whatever they call the fusion it’ll have between it and Discovery+) will feature the one and only Oswald Cobblepot as he makes his name in the criminal underworld until he becomes basically the right hand of Carmine Faclone. Who as we found out in the film, had Gotham literally in the palm of his hand until his conspiracy was exposed by Batman and Riddler.

At the end of The Batman, Cobblepot was seen looking out over the city, with Batman himself noting that many were going to try and rise up in order to fill the void that Carmine left behind after Riddler shot him.

Whether he’ll be in the sequel though is unclear. So stay tuned.

Source: Deadline