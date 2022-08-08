Peacemaker Season 2 Is Apparently Nothing To Worry About

No need to be worried on behalf of #Peacemaker. Our friend will still be making lots of peace in Season 2. 🕊☮️🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/6z1vnfITug pic.twitter.com/LsNXTD6rJS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2022

To say that the DCEU has been incredibly inconsistent in terms of its hits and misses is being very kind. Because if you look at things as a whole, the DCEU started out great, but then once Warner Bros started to interfere, everything started to dovetail and now no one really knows if it can recover. Which was only bolstered by what happened with the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery and how they’re canceling things left and right, trying to make up money from the buyout, and leaving everyone wondering what will happen next. Or if shows like Peacemaker Season 2 will be canceled despite them being renewed previously.

This is obviously stemming from the Batgirl situation but it’s a fair question nonetheless. Remember, Peacemaker Season 2 was confirmed to be happening when WB proper was in charge, not WBD. And since they canceled movies and TV shows that were almost done, what’s to stop them from canceling a series that hasn’t even filmed for the second season?

In truth, we don’t know what would stop them, but according to James Gunn, we’re going to get “more peace in our future” as he reassures fans that there’s nothing to fear in regards to the second season being canceled.

While that’s nice of him to say, you have to wonder if that’ll hold. But then again, the spinoff series did do great numbers on HBO Max, so perhaps that will be enough.

John Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker, as well as James Gunn’s insane story in season 1 was something that many people enjoyed, and there are even more spinoffs from The Suicide Squad movie (that Gunn helmed) allegedly in the works. But those too could be in jeopardy.

While this is reassuring, it is hardly definitive, so be prepared for impact…just in case.

Source: Twitter