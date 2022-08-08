Thor Love and Thunder Reshoot Added Key Scene About Key Relationship

For better and for worse, people are still talking about Thor Love and Thunder. Not the least of which is because of how divisive it has become in the viewing community. Many critics didn’t like it, and the fans themselves are quite divided about how good or bad it is. Then, with more and more details about filming coming out, it’s no surprise that things ended up the way they did in some cases. Such as with Taika Waititi’s somewhat infamous way of doing lots of reshoots.

As Natalie Portman revealed in a past interview, they not only had lots of reshoots, there were whole plotlines and even other planets that were filmed but then “trimmed” or even straight-up removed in order to get to the final version we saw in theaters.

Now, one of the Thor Love and Thunder writers Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has noted that while she did help write the film, the “time lapse” of Thor and Jane’s relationship after the second movie and before the third was all done by Taika during reshoots:

“There was definitely a lot of back and forth on what happened. What do we want to show? It was not just conversations with Taika, but conversations with Chris and Natalie.”

The result is…well, it’s very much like the rest of the film, mixed. Some were fine with this “telling” of their relationship, but others felt it was done due to them NEEDING an explanation and just throwing one together. Much like how some people feel the plot was “thrown together” instead of expanded upon in ways that were meaningful.

According to Robinson, there was a lot of “balancing” going on that led to what we got. But how good it was or wasn’t will be up to you and the “future looks” that the movie gets.

Source; The Hollywood Reporter