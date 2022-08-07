Eidos Montreal Reportedly Keen To Revisit Deus Ex

It’s been reported that Eidos Montreal is hoping to breathe new life into its much-loved cyberpunk franchise Deus Ex. Now that the studio is out from under the Square Enix umbrella, it’s keen to refocus its attention on Deus Ex pretty much straight away. Sales of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Human Revolution hit 12 million earlier this year, so it could be a very popular move.

That’s according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who has been discussing the latest rumours and information from the gaming world on his most recent Game Mess Mornings podcast for Giant Bomb. Whilst sharing the new scoop from his sources, Grubb was keen to emphasise that it’s still early days when it comes to whatever Eidos Montreal is planning to work on next, but that it could potentially be something in the Deus Ex wheelhouse.

It’s early. The rumbling I’ve heard is that the studio wants to immediately get into Deus Ex. They want to get right back into that. They want to challenge – they want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t, and stuff like that. That’s the word going around. We’ll see if that happens. It’s so early, like what that will turn into. But there was no possibility for that conversation to begin under the current Square Enix, right? Jeff Grubb via Game Mess Mornings

With Eidos Montreal having been sold to the Embracer Group alongside Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal earlier in the year, it may well be that the studio feels in a stronger position to revisit the Deus Ex franchise. It’s also worth noting that during the announcement of the deal, the Embracer Group specifically named Deus Ex as one of the IPs with “proven global potential.” As with all rumours and “insider information,” it pays to keep an open mind and not take suggestions as gospel. However, it sounds like the door could be well and truly open should Eidos Montreal want to dive straight back in and reboot or continue one of gaming’s most well-known and popular series.

