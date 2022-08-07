MultiVersus Will Add Arcade Mode With Season 1

The free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has become something of a sleeper smash thanks to its quirky character crossover content and fun fighting mechanics. However with the recent announcement that the game’s first season has been postponed “to a later date,” there’s been some disappointment amongst the game’s growing community. It’s not all doom and gloom though, as Player First Games has unveiled more information about Season 1 during EVO 2022.

The developer has revealed that the first season, whenever it does launch, will bring in a couple of new game modes. First up, a “classic arcade mode” will be introduced, which will presumably see players taking on AI characters in a series of battles that increase in difficulty over time. Next, the game will see the addition of competitive multiplayer battles via a new ranked mode, which will most likely open up MultiVersus‘ potential somewhat in the esports and competitive gaming scene.

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

The game’s first season will also add in the fan favourite characters of Rick and Morty, although we still don’t know when we’ll actually see them in-game until we get more information on a season one launch date. New cosmetic items will also be brought into the game, including a Robin (from Batman)-themed outfit for the recently-added LeBron James character.

It seems as though Warner Bros and Player First Games are putting their all into improving the experience for the MultiVersus community, having also recently confirmed they’ve made some enhancements to the game’s hit detection and hurtbox system in its latest online update.

We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more news on a launch date for season one of MultiVersus. For more on the hit fighting game, check out our guides on some of the characters’ best perks, such as Superman, Batman, LeBron James, Arya Stark, Wonder Woman and Taz.

MultiVersus is out now and is free-to-play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

