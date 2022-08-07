XboxEra Host Also Suggests EA Iron Man Game

Fresh off the back of last week’s big rumour that EA is working on a new Iron Man video game, another source has claimed to have had the same inside information. Speaking on yesterday’s XboxEra podcast, co-founder and host Nick “Speshal Nick” Baker contributed his insider knowledge during the broadcast’s Rumour Mill segment.

According to Baker, he was able to confirm the suggestion with fellow gaming insiders Jeff Grubb and Tom Henderson. This is of course after Jeff Grubb had dropped the rumour about the Iron Man game being in the works at EA earlier in the week. Grubb has also previously suggested that EA are working on a Black Panther game, which if correct means that there will be two character-centric Marvel games coming out of EA at some point in the hopefully not too distant future.

Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, Baker explained that he’d been in receipt of a direct message that tipped him off about the new EA game being based on Iron Man. He continued that he had then shown the message from his source to Jeff Grubb to clarify that he’d heard the same information. He also added that journalist Tom Henderson had heard the same news.

Baker was also very keen to establish that the game is in “super, super early” stages of the development process, “so early, in fact, that there’s a chance it still doesn’t happen.” This, he explained, is why he’d been reluctant to share any information on the rumour as of yet.

With that in mind, it’s important to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, as with all others. However, it could be an exciting turn of events for those who love their Marvel games, so we’ll be waiting to see if and when this rumour picks up any more steam.

Source