Boku ga Aishita and Kimi wo Aishita Anime Films Reveal Trailers, Additional Staff

Two separate trailers and staff additions for the upcoming dual anime films Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e (To Every You I’ve Loved Before) and Kimi wo Aishita Hitori no Boku e (To The Solitary Me That Loved You) were revealed on Friday. Studio Bakken Record will animate the Boku ga Aishita film while TMS Entertainment is responsible for animating Kimi wo Aishita. Both films will release in theaters across Japan on October 7.

The two sci-fi romance films are intertwined and based on the novels written by Yomiji Otono and illustrated by shimano that were published in 2016. The two novels can be read in either order and run parallel to one another. Each movie will have different staff members for the most part and also have their own respective Twitter accounts (@bokuai_movie and @kimiai_movie), along with a combined TikTok account (@bokuaikimiai_movie).

Hio Miyazawa will be making his voice acting debut as Koyomi Takasaki, the main male protagonist of the films, while Aju Makita will play Shiori Satō, the main female protagonist.

Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e (To Every You I’ve Loved Before)

Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e (To Every You I’ve Loved Before) trailer

The staff for Boku ga Aishita (animated by Bakken Record) is as follows:

Director – Jun Matsumoto (Brothers Conflict)

– Jun Matsumoto (Brothers Conflict) Screenplay – Riko Sakaguchi (Mary and The Witch’s Flower)

– Riko Sakaguchi (Mary and The Witch’s Flower) Music – Takashi Ohmama (Castle Town Dandelion)

– Takashi Ohmama (Castle Town Dandelion) Art Director – Yukari Yasuda (Tsuki ga Kirei)

– Yukari Yasuda (Tsuki ga Kirei) Original Character Designs – shimano

– shimano Character Designs – Kano Komiyama (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood), Keiichi Kondo (Passage of Time: Tokyo Station), Rika Sasaki (Beast Saga – producer)

– Kano Komiyama (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood), Keiichi Kondo (Passage of Time: Tokyo Station), Rika Sasaki (Beast Saga – producer) Sound Director – Yuichi Imaizumi (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood)

– Yuichi Imaizumi (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood) Director of Photography – Yohei Konishi (Shake-chan – key animation)

– Yohei Konishi (Shake-chan – key animation) Color Design – Haruko Nobori (Drifters)

– Haruko Nobori (Drifters) Animation Directors – Kenji Fujisaki (Penguin Highway), Kenji Shibata (Attack on Titan), Yumiko Ōmae (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood)

– Kenji Fujisaki (Penguin Highway), Kenji Shibata (Attack on Titan), Yumiko Ōmae (Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood) Planning and Production – Kenzō Ishiguro

– Kenzō Ishiguro Theme Song Performance – Keina Suda – “Kumo o Kō” (Love the Clouds)

A world where it has been proven that people swing between slightly different parallel worlds on a daily basis… After his parents’ divorce, Koyomi Takasaki, who lives with her mother, enters a local high school. However, he is suddenly approached by his classmate Kazune Takigawa. She says that she has moved from the 85th world and that Koyomi and Kazune are lovers there… Is himself in the parallel world himself in this world? Source: Crunchyroll via Hayakawa Shobo

Kimi wo Aishita Hitori no Boku e (To The Solitary Me That Loved You)

The staff for Kimi wo Aishita (animated by TMS Entertainment) is as follows:

Director – Kenichi Kasai (Honey and Clover, Bakuman)

Screenplay – Riko Sakaguchi (Mary and The Witch’s Flower)

Music – Takashi Ohmama (Castle Town Dandelion)

Art Director – Yasutada Kato (Kaze no Stigma)

Original Character Designs – shimano

Character Designs – Shinichi Machida (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure – sub-character designs)

Sound Director – Takuya Hiramitsu (Hunter x Hunter (1999), Quintessential Quintuplets)

Director of Photography – Yuusaku Murakami (Healer Girl)

Cgi Director – Tomohiko Kan (Psychic School Wars)

Color design – Akiko Saito (Mannaka no Rikkun)

Animation Directors – Erina Kojima (Yowamushi Pedal), Noriyasu Murata (Astra: Lost in Space), Yukari Takano (Chaos;Child)

Planning and Production – Kenzō Ishiguro

Theme Song Performance – Saucy Dog – “Shion” (Aster)