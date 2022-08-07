Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals New Key Visual, Cast Additions

A new key visual and cast additions for the upcoming Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime series were revealed on Saturday. Studio Pierrot will be animating the new season that’s set to begin airing in October exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War New Cast Additions

Ryūnosuke Yuki will be voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Deku – My Hero Academia)

will be voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Deku – My Hero Academia) Shino Madarame will be voiced by Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen)

will be voiced by Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen) Äs Nödt will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito – Sword Art Online)

will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito – Sword Art Online) Quilge Opie will be voiced by Kōichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop)

will be voiced by Kōichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop) BG9 will be voiced by Hideyuki Tanaka (Doflamingo – One Piece)

will be voiced by Hideyuki Tanaka (Doflamingo – One Piece) Robert Accutrone will be voiced by Takaya Hashi (Kakuzu – Naruto: Shippuden)

will be voiced by Takaya Hashi (Kakuzu – Naruto: Shippuden) Driscoll Berci will be voiced by Nobuaki Kanemitsu (Norimune Kurosu – Haikyuu! Season 5)

will be voiced by Nobuaki Kanemitsu (Norimune Kurosu – Haikyuu! Season 5) Mask De Masculine will be voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma – Dr. Stone)

will be voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma – Dr. Stone) NaNaNa Najahkoop will be voiced by Tomoaki Maeno (Pain – Naruto: Shippuden)

Trailers

Bleach: TYBWA second trailer

The first trailer (below) for the upcoming season ended up receiving over 5 million views on Youtube in just five days as one of the iconic series of The Big 3 makes its long-awaited return. The first trailer currently has over 10 million views on YouTube alone and almost 5 million on the official Twitter while the second trailer (above) is about to hit its 2-million mark.

Bleach: TYBWA first trailer

The Thousand-Year Blood War is the final arc in Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga and will cover the rest of the events up until the very end. The manga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001 and ran until 2016. The manga won in the “shonen” category at the 50th Shogakukan Manga Award in 2005 and was voted the 16th best manga of all time by the readers of Media Factory’s Da Vinci magazine. The Thousand-Year Blood War covers volumes 55-74 of the manga.

The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it, meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town… Thousand-Year Blood War synopis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter