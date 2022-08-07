Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and More Anime Movies Coming to Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021)

Crunchyroll announced that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and a handful of other well-known anime movies will be coming to the streaming service starting on August 11. The announcement came during Crunchyroll Expo 2022 on Saturday during its industry panel. The movies will be released in both their subbed and dubbed languages, but title availability may vary depending on your region.



August 11:

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish (2020)

The Stranger by the Shore (2020)

Human Lost (2019)

August 18

Akira (1988)

your name. (2016)

August 25

Wolf Children (2012)

The Boy and the Beast (2015)

Sing a Bit of Harmony (2021)

September 21

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (2021)

Akira (1998)

Crunchyroll will also be releasing movies from multiple television anime series including Fairy Tail, PSYCHO-PASS, Code Geass, and Black Butler. The Afro Samurai: Resurrection film will also begin streaming on Crunchyroll, but no date has been announced as of yet. More info on the movies from individual series will be revealed later this year.

The number one anime streaming service is now bulking up its anime movie catalog. Award-winning films such as Akira, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, and your name. will finally be available to stream along with the headliner of the group, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ended become a box office monster grossing $161 million worldwide and earning just below $30 million at the domestic box office, becoming the fourth-highest grossing anime film in US box office history. The film also surpassed the critically acclaimed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film to become the highest-earning film in Japan for the 2021 year and is now officially the 8th highest-grossing film of all time falling just short of Pokemon: The First Movie (1998), which grossed $163.6 million worldwide.

The infamous Akira film is the other big title to be coming to Crunchyroll this year. The 1988 epic sci-fi movie could be argued to be the most popular anime film of all time. The movie never made the box office money that Jujutsu Kaisen, your name., Spirited Away, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train made. However, Akira has left its mark on cinema history with jaw-dropping hand-drawn animations that earned it the title among some as the greatest animated movie of all time that left a lasting cultural impact.

Source: Crunchyroll Expo 2022, Press Release, Box Office Mojo