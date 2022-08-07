The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Key Visual and Staff Revealed

A new key visual and staff were revealed for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 on Saturday during Crunchyroll Expo 2022. Studio Kinema Citrus will be animating the new season that will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The first two seasons of the anime are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Staff

Hitoshi Haga will be directing the upcoming season. Haga worked on the storyboard for five episodes (5, 8, 13, 18-19) in Season 1 of the series and was also episode director for four episodes (1, 8, 13, 19) as well. Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of the Shield Hero Seasons 1-2) will be handling the script and series composition just as he did for the past two seasons. And the award-winning music composer, Kevin Penkin, will return for Season 3 as well.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 recently ended this year after the season ran for a total of 13 episodes. The season was previously delayed due to production issues and ended up becoming highly criticized for being rushed and skipping important moments that were in the light novels. Unlike last season, the first season was widely loved by fans of the series and ran for a total of 25 episodes in 2019.

There is currently no release date for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3.

Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation? Series synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter