Tower of God Season 2 Announced, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

A new trailer and key visual were revealed for the Tower of God Season 2 announcement on Saturday during Crunchyroll Expo 2022. No animation studio or staff has been announced for the upcoming season at this time. Fans can watch the first season of the anime that is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Tower of God Anime

The first season of Tower of God, animated by Telecom Animation Film, began streaming on Crunchyroll in April 2020 and ran for a total of 13 episodes. The anime received praise from around the world, with Season 2 being in high demand from fans of the series. Telecom Animation Film recently animated Season 1 of the series Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, but handed the series off to OLM Studio. An animator from Telecom Animation film, now in a deleted tweet, mentioned the reason Nagatoro switched studios was so Telecom Animation Film can shift their focus to Tower of God Season 2—although no animation studio was officially announced.

This seems to be a recent problem with deleting tweets regarding news around Tower of God Season 2. The official Webtoon Twitter account posted the Season 2 announcement on Saturday only to have it deleted shortly after. However, the announcements were also being made during Crunchyroll Expo 2022 so the news is still official.

The anime is an adaptation of the widely popular manwha written and illustrated by S.I.U. The series began publishing on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010 and was later published by WEBTOONS in English starting in 2014.

Tower of God Synopsis

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Sources: Crunchyroll Expo 2022, PR Times