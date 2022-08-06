Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shares New Captain Marvel Trailer

A new trailer for one of the playable heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns just landed. After showcasing the history and skills of the iconic Captain America last month, this time the game is getting players up to speed with the equally legendary Captain Marvel herself.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming turn-based tactical RPG that promises to “unleash the darker side of Marvel” with the introduction of Lilith, Mother of Demons into the action. With her army of demons united with Marvel’s arch-enemy faction Hydra, the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defence, will be called into action to help defeat her. Players will be taking on the role of a Hunter in the game, which will be the first time a customisable hero character will make an appearance in the Marvel Universe.

Of course one of, if not the strongest Avengers (sorry Thor), is none other than Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, who will be making an appearance as a playable superhero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For those unfamiliar with her lore and backstory, the team behind the game have now released a short trailer that examines her origin story and her relationship with magic, an element that features heavily in the theme of the game. You can check out the new trailer right here for a brief hero history of Captain Marvel.

As with the previous hero spotlights on Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, we’re expecting to see another Captain Marvel-focused video pretty soon to follow this one up. As with the other characters, the next trailer should be an extended character deep dive which will throw more focus onto Captain Marvel’s gameplay style, skills and abilities, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for that.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due to release on October 7 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

