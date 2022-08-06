Reborn as a Vending Machine Anime Announced, Teaser Trailer Revealed

The light novel series Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon will be receiving an anime adaptation, as announced on Saturday. The announcement came with a teaser trailer that was posted on the vap official YouTube channel which you can watch below. No studio, cast, or staff information has been revealed at this time.

Light Novel Series

Written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Ituwa Kato, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon was originally published as a web novel until Kadokawa Shoten began publishing it in 2016. US-based publisher Yen Press bought the license for the series and published all three current volumes of the series in English in 2018. A manga adaptation of the light novels that is illustrated by Kunieda began serialization in Dengeki Daioh in August 2021 and currently has one volume published. Yen Press also licensed the manga making it available digital-only.

Hirukuma mentioned in the afterword of the first volume that the series wasn’t his first attempt at getting a series published and that he originally was helping with his father’s business before becoming a writer. But Reborn as a Vending Machine was considered a last-ditch effort by Hirukuma (Vol 1., pg 217) to be a published author and it finally came to fruition.

“I pursued my own style for it, and it garnered the most popularity of all my work,” said Hirukuma (Vol 1, pg 218).

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon volume 1

Reborn as a Vending Machine Synopsis

After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won’t move, I can’t hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out!



“Get one free with a winner.”



I-it seems I’ve turned into a vending machine…! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It’s impossible to move by myself, and there’s no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world’s dungeon like this?! Synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Comic Natalie