Crunchyroll Set to Stream My Hero Academia Season 6 in October

It was announced during the studio BONES panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022 on Friday that My Hero Academia Season 6 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on October 1. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania and CIS.

Studio BONES is returning to animated the upcoming season along with Masahiro Mukai (My Hero Academia Season 4-5) as the director and Kenji Nagasaki (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) as chief animation director. Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) will also be returning to handle the series composition as will Hitomi Odashima (My Hero Academia Season 2-5) and Yoshiko Umakoshi (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) for character designing.

All of the voice actors will reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

The My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs were released earlier this month on August 1. Both episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The episode titles are “HLB” and “Laugh! As if you are in hell”. The former is a baseball-focused OVA while the latter follows Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto taking on the new villian Smiley.

The series released a key visual for the “HLB” episode earlier this year that you can check out below.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

