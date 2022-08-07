Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening Revealed, October 5 Premiere Date

The new opening for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was revealed on Sunday on the official Warner Bros. Japan Anime YouTube channel. The new season will begin airing on October 5 on Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening

The theme song “1” iz performed by MOB CHOIR, who also performed the opening themes for the previous two Mob Psycho 100 seasons. You can watch both of the openings from the previous seasons below. Yuzuru Tachikawa drew up the storyboard for both opening sequences and also directed the one from Season 2.

Studio BONES is returning to animate the series which will begin airing this October on Crunchyroll. Takahiro Hasui will direct the series while Hiroshi Seko is back in charge of the series composition. Kenji Kawai will handle the music just as he did for the first two seasons.

The Mob Psycho 100 television anime series is based on the manga created and illustrated by One, who is also the creator of One Punch Man. It was originally serialized on the Ura Sunday from 2012 to 2017. After 101 chapters, the manga officially ended in 2017 with a total of 16 volumes. US-based publisher Dark Horse began to publish the series in English starting in 2017. Volume 9 in English is set to release in August of this year.

Do you or someone you know need an exorcist who works cheap? Reigen’s your guy! What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power—his student assistant Shigeo—less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle! Synopsis via Dark Horse

Source: Official Twitter