Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 was revealed on Saturday during Crunchyroll Expo 2022. Studio OLM will be animating the new season that’s set to begin airing in January 2023. The first season of the anime is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Staff and Cast

Shinji Ushiro (Omamori Himari) will direct the upcoming season while Taku Kishimoto will be handling series the composition. Well-known series composition works of Kishimoto include Haikyuu!, Fruits Basket, Moriarty The Patriot, and Erased. Misaki Suzuki will return as the character designer and so will Gin as the music composer.

Sumire Uesaka will reprise her role as Hayase Nagatoro with Daiki Yamashita returning as Naoto Hachioji. Additional cast for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 includes Nana Mizuki as Bucho, Mikako Komatsu as Maki, Aina Suzuki as Yoshi, and Shiori Izawa as Sakura.

Season 2 of the series was officially announced in October 2021 after the first season ran for a total of 13 episodes. The first season was originally animated by Telecom Animation Film, which has now animated only four series in the past two years.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 key visual

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Manga

The anime series is based on the web manga created by Nanashi (aka 774) that first began serialization in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket in 2017. The manga began printing a year later under Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Comics and now currently has 13 volumes out with the 14th set to release this month. US-based publisher Vertical Comics picked up the licenses for English copies in 2019 and has since published the first 10 volumes with the next two set to release this month as well.

The series has received its fair share of criticism with claims of excessive bullying. However, the series’ developments have proven to be nothing more than an enjoyable series that dabbles in the teasing genre much like the wholesome Teasing Master Takagi-san.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Synopsis

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What’s her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him? Synospis via Kodansha US

Source: Official Twitter