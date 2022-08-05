Tower of Fantasy Showcases New Gameplay Ahead of Release

Image is taken from Tower of Fantasy

Today it was announced that Level Infinite has released two new pieces of footage for the game Tower of Fantasy. This MMORPG was released in 2019 in the East and will now be released next week for PC, iOS, and Android devices. Tower of Fantasy will open for pre-loading on August 9 and launch globally two days later (August 9)

In what has been dubbed as a “Creative Gameplay” video, this footage aims to show off the game’s character personalization and a huge range of options that will offer players the chance to create the most unique of characters. Not only that but the footage also highlights some of the different modes of transport that players can use to traverse this vast world.

We’ve only mentioned one video though, and we did say there would be two lots of footage. The second video which is called the “Social Gameplay” video has detailed how players can form different teams and take on the various bosses together – there’s nothing like a bit of teamwork.

People in the West might not know much about this game, but it is one that has been hugely popular in China since it was originally released. This will be the first time that the title has become available overseas.

Due to this being a fairly unknown game on these shores, we’re guessing you’ll want to know what it’s all about. Tower of Fantasy is an anime-inspired art style and sci-fi story that takes place hundreds of years in the future after humanity has fled the collapsing of Earth and taken up home on the distant planet of Aida.

Level Infinite claims that over one million players have taken part across two closed beta tests for Tower of Fantasy, and the pre-registered figures are touching three million players. It’s always quite exciting when a game first comes over to the West from the East, and this is no different, let’s see how it pans out.

Source