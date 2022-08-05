Hitman 3 Shares August Roadmap

Hitman 3 players are getting even more content for Agent 47 this month. The August roadmap for the game has been shared by IO Interactive and there are some exciting new additions coming into the mix.

This additional summer content comes fresh off the back of last month’s free map update, which saw the addition of a brand new location for the stealth game over a year after its launch. Ambrose Island brought a whole new setting to the game plus a bunch of pirate-like cult followers for players to deal with. However it looks as though IO Interactive isn’t done with the post-launch content rollout by a long stretch, even if it has come a year later.

The August roadmap is now live and introduces new items to unlock, a new formula for the game’s Elusive Target Arcade, new Event-based challenges and a new location rotation.

The Dyads and the Diabolicals Elusive Target Arcades are now live. These will feature the new formula for the Arcade mode, meaning there will be a mix of different Elusive Targets in each batch. The Dyads will feature the duos: The Deceivers, The Procurers and The Surgeon, whereas The Diabolicals will pit Agent 47 against The Serial Killer, The Heartbreaker and Mr Giggles The Entertainer. Completing one of the Arcade modes will unlock a pink and black patterned Ruby Rude tracksuit, which should work well if you like your assassin to look neon-tinted and jazzy.

In addition, The Dartmoor Garden Show will be back on August 11 and players will be able to unlock a new florally-decorated suppressed weapon, The Floral Baller upon completion of the event. The return of the Colorado apricot farm location will also take place on August 11, which should see players suitably challenged due to its notorious difficulty.

Three new Elusive Targets will be heading into Hitman 3 on August 5, August 12 and August 19. For all the details on who they’ll need to hunt down, players can check out the notes on the August roadmap over on the IO Interactive website.

