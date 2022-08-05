Capcom’s Street Fighter Planned for Another 35 Years

Artwork of two of Street Fighter’s most famous characters

Capcom’s Street Fighter series is celebrating 35 years of existence, which is quite the feat indeed – I think we speak for everyone when we say, happy birthday to Street Fighter. The series has become one of the best arcade-style fighting games, and with the upcoming release of Street Fighter 6, this series is still going strong. It has had some serious challengers over the years as well, attempting to stave off the competition from the likes of Tekken, Mortal Kombat, and even Soul Calibre as the king of the arcade fighters.

Gaming giants Capcom still has high hopes for its long-running series and hopes to keep going for a long, long time. Street Fighter 6’s director Takayuki Nakayama said recently (with a certain amount of jest) that “we’ll probably be on ‘Street Fighter 12’ by then,” when he was asked where he saw the series in 35 years time. Nakayama followed on by saying “I have no idea what that would look like, so I suppose the best I can hope for is that people are still enjoying the series by then.”

The series will be making an appearance at EVO 2022 this weekend (the Fighting Game Community event) and will be showing a strong advertisement for itself – apparently, Street Fighter 5 will have an entire stage to itself. Out of all the fighting game franchises out there, Street Fighter is the one you could say has the best chance of staying relevant.

Can you believe it, Capcom’s Street Fighter was first released in 1987 when times were much simpler, and you and your friends gathered around that vibrant screen of your favorite arcade machine? To think about how far the series has come and that a brand-new game will be heading our way next year is quite the achievement. So why not, if they can keep improving time after time, why not look forward 35 years?

