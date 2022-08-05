PlayStation Plus Extra Has Some Hidden Gems This Month

20 must-play indie hits to try out this August.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service has been going strong since its launch a couple of months back. Now, August’s lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra titles has been revealed and there are some great indie titles in the mix. Detailed in a new post over on the PlayStation Plus blog are 20 “hidden gems” that PlayStation gamers should definitely try out this month.

Included in the lineup are some pretty well-known indie titles that have proved to be big hits upon their release and beyond. However, with such a wealth of exciting games in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue, gamers are pretty spoilt for choice. Check out PlayStation’s list of unmissable hidden gems, which are listed in full below.

August’s PlayStation Plus Extra Hidden Gems:

Ghostrunner – an action first-person platformer with intense, faced-paced combat.

Ashen – a dark action-adventure game with a striking aesthetic that fans of Souls games will enjoy.

ABZÛ – dive deep into the depths of the ocean for some seriously chilled exploration.

The Messenger – a retro sidescroller that puts players in control of their very own little ninja.

Dead Cells – Roguelike action and engaging combat that fans of Hades will enjoy.

Thomas Was Alone – a puzzle-based platformer that has a great sense of humour.

Kona – take on the elements in this thrilling detective mystery set in the wilds of Canada.

Blasphemous – a gothic action platformer for pixel art lovers.

Celeste – a pixel art-based platformer that’s packed with emotional storytelling.

Kingdom: Two Crowns – a strategy adventure game which sees you become monarch of your own defenceless kingdom.

Moonlighter – one to play if you enjoy management simulators and dungeon crawlers in one kooky combination.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – a turn-based RPG full of dungeon-crawling JRPG nostalgia.

Outer Wilds – one of the most well-loved space exploration adventures, Outer Wilds is a must-play if you’re looking for some exciting time-loop-based action.

Children of Morta – roguelite-style action packed with hack and slash combat whilst playing as an adventuring family.

Child of Light – an adventure RPG set in a beautiful watercolour world.

Enter The Gungeon – if you love your bullet-hell roguelikes then this is the game for you!

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – jump into the iconic 2D platforming world of Hollow Knight and enjoy some challenging adventures.

Nidhogg – a one-on-one fighting platformer that focuses on fencing and swordplay.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – prove your worth as a Viking warrior and earn your way into Valhalla in this action-adventure game with gorgeous artwork.

Steins; Gate Elite – a visual novel packed with rich graphics and compelling stories.

