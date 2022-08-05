Far Cry 6 Is Free to Play This Weekend Until August 8

Image is taken from Far Cry 6

For those of you that haven’t played this game yet, not to worry because Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend and this weekend only – until August 8 to be precise. Ubisoft has announced that the game will be available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store. That’s not the only good news though because this promotion is available for all the DLC as well as the base game, and any progress that you make on your weekend playthrough will also carry on into the full game should you decide to spend a few dollars and purchase the game.

Far Cry 6 is the sixth installment in the highly acclaimed series from Ubisoft, and although it’s not all been plain sailing for this series of first-person shooters, Far Cry 6 was met with fairly favorable reviews upon its release. This latest game takes place on Yara, a fictional island that is under the control of a dictator called Antón Castillo (played by Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito) and his son Diego. This tyrannical father-son duo causes nothing but misery for the island’s inhabitants, leaving someone to try and pick up the pieces.

Players take control of a guerrilla soldier called Dani Rojas, a local Yaran who has been thrown into the depths of this action-packed adventure in an attempt to overthrow the maniacal leadership of Castillo. You can expect explosions, plenty of violence and blood, as well as an engaging storyline that aims to keep you hooked.

The game is less than a year old which makes an offer like this even harder to turn down. Make sure you get a chance to play it while Far Cry 6 is free to play, you won’t want to miss out on all this cataclysmic fun.

