MultiVersus To Improve Its Hit Detection

MultiVersus is a new platform fighting game that was recently released in open beta form across various platforms. It presents a unique spin on a fighting game sub-genre pioneered by the Super Smash Bros. series and it includes characters from plenty of Warner Bros.-owned properties. Developer Player First Games has been updating the game to improve it since launch, and now the team is looking to improve hit detection.

Tony Huynh, the game director on MultiVersus, confirmed via a Tweet that a new online update has been applied to the game in order to fix specific moves for Tom & Jerry and Jake. His Tweet reads: “An online only fix for the Jake ally projectile reflect not triggering ally cooldowns and a bug fix for Tom and Jerry losing the ability to perform aerial attacks when they’ve reached their aerial special limit went out. Let me know if you see any issues.”

After this post, a fan asked Huynh about whether Finn would receive a nerf because of how easily the character could break through the defenses of other players. Huynh responded to say, “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”

Fighting game players may already be familiar with these terms but they refer to something quite essential to the fighting game experience. A hitbox is an invisible area that appears when a player attacks, and it covers the entire range of where that attack should reach. On the other hand, a hurtbox is an invisible box that covers a character, and it indicates where that character can be hit.

During a successful attack, the hitbox and hurtbox should overlap. When a developer tweaks either of these two parameters, it allows them to alter how easy or difficult it is for players to land a successful blow on their opponent.

MultiVersus was due to begin its first season on August 9, but this has now been delayed to a new unconfirmed date.

Source