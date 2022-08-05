Hidetaka Miyazaki To Receive Game Industry Achievement Award

Hidetaka Miyazaki is the creator and director of many critically-acclaimed action RPGs that have been developed by studio FromSoftware. Those games include Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and this year’s release of Elden Ring. Now, Miyazaki is going to receive the honor of a special Game Industry Achievement award at the CEDEC awards.

The CEDEC Awards are special awards that are presented by a Japanese game development company known as CESA. They have been in operation since back in 2008. There have already been some notable recipients of this award in the past. These have included Shigeru Miyamoto, who is the creator of franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Other recipients also include Ken Kutaragi, who is credited with being the “father” of the PlayStation, as well as Hironobu Sakaguchi, who has been a long-time writer on the Final Fantasy series. More recently, Mark Cerny, who has been a console architect on various PlayStation consoles, also received a CEDEC award in 2021.

The CESA has mentioned what makes Miyazaki worthy of the award and talks about how he has made games with a consistent degree of complexity, as well as how he has pushed open new genres.

“Beginning with “Demon’s Souls”, the consistently high-difficulty game design continues to fascinate fans and continues to break new ground as a genre. Their latest work, “ELDEN RING,” is a culmination of their previous work, achieving quality and volume that greatly surpasses their previous works, and has received extremely high praise from users all over the world and has become a huge hit. He has won numerous awards, and his titles have attracted attention not only from game fans but also from game creators.”

The 2022 CEDEC award winners will be presented near the end of this month. There will be awards for various categories, such as visual style, sound design, and game design.

Miyazaki’s most recent game, Elden Ring, has been a sensational hit in terms of both sales numbers and its online reception.

