Overwatch 2 Will Get No More Betas Before Release

After a painfully long wait for many fans, Overwatch 2 is finally releasing in early access form this October. Blizzard has already let players get hands-on time with the games thanks to some betas, but the studio has now announced that there will be no further betas between now and the launch of the game.

In a post on Twitter, Blizzard Vice President Jon Spector said: “Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2‘s launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public Beta tests.” He continued with a follow-up Tweet to say, “With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4.”

Overwatch 2 has been in development for a long time, and it seems likely that Blizzard is working hard on new aspects of the game before its official release later this year. Those might include the new maps, reworked abilities of specific characters, and brand-new heroes who are being added to the game, such as Junker Queen.

The most recent beta lasted for a few weeks in June, and it let players try out Junker Queen for the first time. That beta also made use of cross-platform multiplayer, which was not a feature that was available in the original Overwatch. A limited selection of players took part in the Overwatch 2 betas thus far, as Blizzard has been restricting entry to players who it picked out after signing up, or players who purchased the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack. Ideally, Blizzard has enough data from past betas to ensure a smooth launch for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is launching into early access on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles on October 4.

Source