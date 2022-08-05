Nintendo Switch Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Will Require 10GB of Space

The upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch are looking to be more ambitious and bigger than it’s predecessors but what does that mean for the storage size of the games?

The Nintendo e-shop pages have been updated to show how big the games will be. The update states that it will require a 10 GB storage space for both of the anime-based titles. Unsurprisingly however, as Pokémon Sword and Shield, for instance, have an file size of about 12.4 GB. Pokémon Legends: Arceus stands with a smaller size of 6.1 GB, while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a space requirement of 6.9 GB.

The general storage requirement for these games have not officially been finalized which means that they are subject to change before launch. Although doubtfully by much. We’ve recently written a guide of all obtainable Pokémon in this iteration of the game. To get insights into what the Pokémon are, check out our following guide, here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are slated for release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch. Have you been playing any Pokemon games lately? Let us know in the comments below.