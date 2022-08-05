Doctor Strange Sequel Storyboard Reveals What Happened To Mainline Baron Mordo

While it’s true that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done its best to tell straightforward stories that interconnect with one another and tease what’s coming next, there have been times when they’ve had to pivot for one reason or another, or leave plotlines hanging due to things outside their control. A great example of this is with Doctor Strange’s biggest rival (at the time) in Baron Mordo. In the first movie, Mordo trained and fought alongside Strange, and then in the end, he decided that what was wrong with the world was “too many sorcerer’s” and set out on a mission to “fix that”.

As to what happened with that mission…we really don’t know. Because in the sequel movie Multiverse of Madness we get a throwaway line about Mordo and then the rest of the time we focus on the “good version” from Earth-838. But make no mistake, original takes on the movie were that Mordo from the MCU Earth was going to show up, just not in the way you’d expect. We say that because a storyboard animatic has come onto Instagram via one of the people on the film, and when combined with a previously known about scene, reveals what almost happened to Mordo.

Apparently, he would confront the Scarlet Witch (or vice versa given Wanda’s mindset at the time) and she would overpower him, and then have him decapitate himself with his own sword. Dark. And very much a fit for the movie that we got. But then, as this animatic shows, she would then present the head of Mordo to Doctor Strange in a kind of “peace offering” to “show she’s still a hero”, something that obviously he wouldn’t have appreciated despite his former ally’s turn.

All this just adds to the mystery of what the movie would’ve been like if various things weren’t changed over time.

Source: Instagram