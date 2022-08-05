Zachary Levi Got Injured Playing The Nintendo Wii?

Whether you’re a regular joe or a celebrity, we all have stories that we can look back at and go, “Yep, that just happened” and we’re usually able to laugh at ourselves for what we did, or did to others. In the case of Zachary Levi, who is once again going to play the superhero Shazam in the upcoming Fury of the Gods movie for DC Comics, he got asked while promoting the film to talk about an injury involving 14 stitches…and the Nintendo Wii. Strap in, this is going to be a doozy.

According to him, he and his friends had gotten a Wii not long after it came out (which made him one of the lucky ones for sure) and they were so interested in playing with the motion controls that they went straight-up to Zachary Levi’s house and started to play it. This was at about midnight, and per the prompts that the Wii had at the time, they cleared the living room area of things like furniture so that they wouldn’t hit or run into anything.

So they’re playing Wii Sports for hours and at about 2am they’re playing Tennis when Levi decides to do an overhand smash to try and get a point. But he forgot about what was above him in a light fixture. So he does the move, smashes the glass, and as a result, his hand is bleeding, and he has to the ER to get a bunch of stitches. And as he noted, he had to explain to the doctor why exactly he was there at that point in time, and that couldn’t have been a fun conversation.

While he laughs about it now, this was one of many stories during the Nintendo Wii days that made it clear that people were a bit TOO excited about “giving their all” with the motion controls.

Source: YouTube