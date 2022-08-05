Diablo 4 Early Playtests State Positive Things About Title

Another fun but minor Blizzard tidbit that I haven't seen reported anywhere yet: a bunch of people are playing an early build of Diablo IV right now thanks to a friends-and-family alpha test. Players are under NDA, but I'm hearing mostly positive buzz — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 3, 2022

It is NOT a good time to be a part of Activision-Blizzard right now, and for all sorts of reasons. Not the least of which is the various allegations and proven terrible things that are being leveled at the company that is very much “laying it low”. And then, you have gaming issues like with Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and of course, the stupidity that is Diablo Immortal. Yes, that mobile game is such a scam that people have been finding new and creative ways to prove it. Shame on you Activision Blizzard. But because of that hatred for the mobile game, people are wondering what’s the latest on Diablo 4.

Well, according to an industry insider on Twitter (see above), things are actually progressing well enough on the Diablo 4 front. Apparently they’re doing an Alpha “friends and family test” right now and this has led to positive feedback coming out about the title.

Now, as some fans noted in the comments of that post, Immortal had “good playtesting results” as well, and is now one of the most hated things around. To which the insider noted that the game is good and sound on a gameplay level, but Activision Blizzard muddied the waters and the reception by making it something so heavily reliant on things like Microtransactions. Which is true. The upcoming mainline title though isn’t supposed to have that, and as a result, things SHOULD be better…but then again…we’ve been down this road before, now haven’t we?

So what do fans want from this game? The phrase “return to form” comes to mind because all they really want is to know that they’re really “playing a Diablo title” and not just something that Blizzard threw together to try and make money.

We’ll find out in 2023 what version we get.

